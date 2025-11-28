Head to Head Contrast: First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $96.09 million 2.47 $8.47 million $1.29 18.94 First Financial Corporation Indiana $253.11 million 2.74 $47.28 million $6.24 9.36

First Financial Corporation Indiana has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Western Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20 First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than First Financial Corporation Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and First Financial Corporation Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 6.91% 4.91% 0.42% First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.99% 1.33%

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.