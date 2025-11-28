Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.8760. Approximately 18,533,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 38,327,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.3%

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,280 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

