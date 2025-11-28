Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 2,302.19% and a negative return on equity of 621.88%.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. 3,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,830. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Tenet Fintech Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

