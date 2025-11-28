Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Gentex Stock Up 0.4%

Gentex stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 1,084,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,220. Gentex has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

