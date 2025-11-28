Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $336.31 and last traded at $332.4510. 2,578,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,986,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.86.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

