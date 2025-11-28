Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 10.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $128.20. 46,893,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 39,931,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

