Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 212,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The firm had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

