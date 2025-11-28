Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 294410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.35 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.43.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 1.6%

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$43.56 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.