Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $218.30 and last traded at $217.49. Approximately 18,642,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 50,175,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a PE ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 187,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.