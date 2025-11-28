BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 584 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $15,616.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 182,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,243.06. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 9th, Troy Wichterman sold 833 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $22,790.88.

On Thursday, September 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 1,032 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $27,688.56.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 268,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,795. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.15 and a beta of 1.97. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,789,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 762.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 617,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2,399.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 248,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

