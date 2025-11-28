Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $523,978.74 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Sidhu sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $523,978.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 918,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,330,212.96. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. 128,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,445. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.43%.The firm had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares set a $89.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUBI

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.