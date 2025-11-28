Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 8,300 Shares

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $796,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,311.84. The trade was a 43.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 396,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,618. Merus N.V. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price objective on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merus by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,168 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,354,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $9,524,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth $23,100,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

