Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Announces Earnings Results

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Altex Industries had a negative net margin of 866.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.
Altex Industries Stock Down 7.4%
OTCMKTS:ALTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.16. Altex Industries has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Altex Industries
