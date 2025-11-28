Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Announces Earnings Results

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Altex Industries had a negative net margin of 866.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

Altex Industries Stock Down 7.4%

OTCMKTS:ALTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.16. Altex Industries has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

