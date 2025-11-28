Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 22% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) rose 22% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 254,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 33,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Rio Silver Trading Up 22.0%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19.
Rio Silver Company Profile
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Silver
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.