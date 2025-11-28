SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.71. 26,865,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 64,405,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,792,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,817 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

