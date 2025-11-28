Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.6350. Approximately 19,280,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,264,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In other news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $609,597. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 364,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $380,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

