AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $56.52. 4,222,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,020,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Several analysts have commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 750 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $38,092.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 784,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,823,270.83. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

