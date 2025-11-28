Comparing Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) & Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group -7.08% -11.05% -7.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Melco International Development and Bragg Gaming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bragg Gaming Group 1 4 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Melco International Development.

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and Bragg Gaming Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $4.64 billion 0.20 -$100.59 million N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group $110.38 million 0.51 -$5.57 million ($0.34) -6.65

Bragg Gaming Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco International Development.

Risk and Volatility

Melco International Development has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Melco International Development on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

