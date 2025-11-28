Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading 3.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $344.78 and last traded at $343.7860. 1,524,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,975,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.24.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.86.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 49.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Celestica by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

