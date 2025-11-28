Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Klarna Group (KLAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR):

11/20/2025 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Klarna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2025 – Klarna Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Klarna Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2025 – Klarna Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Klarna Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2025 – Klarna Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “moderate buy” rating.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

