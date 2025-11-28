Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.11.

