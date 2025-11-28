Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EVOK
Evoke Trading Down 9.6%
Evoke Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.