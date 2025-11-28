Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 4,470

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,068 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.4%
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total value of £542,400. Also, insider Pantelis Lekkas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,450 per share, for a total transaction of £345,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,457 shares of company stock valued at $36,142,383. 99.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.