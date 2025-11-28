Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hasbro stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 1,023,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,132. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

