Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Casey’s General Stores stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.92 and a 200-day moving average of $516.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.08 and a twelve month high of $573.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,635,000 after acquiring an additional 502,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $130,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

