Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Principal Financial Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $84.82. 521,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.