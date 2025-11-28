Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honda Motor stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 348,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,415. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $34.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,572,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,016 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $136,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,369,000 after buying an additional 1,083,245 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,274,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.