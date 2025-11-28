Compass Group (LON:CPG) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 3,000 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,750.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,920.

Compass Group stock traded down GBX 6 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,369. 2,491,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,832,104. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,507.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.72. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,344 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,853. The firm has a market cap of £40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 444 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, for a total transaction of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

