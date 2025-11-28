Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 145 at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 to GBX 145 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 199 to GBX 191 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.

Shares of Microlise Group stock traded down GBX 0.87 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,932. The stock has a market cap of £113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88 and a twelve month high of GBX 150. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.70.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 2.62 EPS for the quarter. Microlise Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Analysts forecast that Microlise Group will post 5.5260831 EPS for the current year.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

