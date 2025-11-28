Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northland Power (TSE: NPI) recently:

11/24/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

11/21/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

11/21/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

11/21/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

11/21/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

11/21/2025 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

11/20/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$25.00.

11/13/2025 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

10/14/2025 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

