Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 9.6%

Evoke Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.11. The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.