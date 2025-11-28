Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 23.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. Approximately 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

