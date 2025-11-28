Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 46 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s current price.

SolGold Price Performance

Shares of SOLG stock traded up GBX 3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 29.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,718,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,463. SolGold has a 12-month low of GBX 5.54 and a 12-month high of GBX 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of £887.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.74.

Get SolGold alerts:

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.