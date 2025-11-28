Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 46 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s current price.
SolGold Price Performance
Shares of SOLG stock traded up GBX 3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 29.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,718,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,463. SolGold has a 12-month low of GBX 5.54 and a 12-month high of GBX 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of £887.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.74.
About SolGold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.