Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 850. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,575 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,336.43.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BRBY stock traded down GBX 34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,139.50. 717,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,446. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 597 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,375. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,169.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Orna NiChionna bought 1,208 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, with a total value of £14,906.72. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

