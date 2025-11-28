Pan African Resources’ (PAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 112 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of LON:PAF traded up GBX 2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 100. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,022. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cobus Loots sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87, for a total transaction of £174,000. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

