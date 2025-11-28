Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 to GBX 170 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DATA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DATA

GlobalData Price Performance

Insider Activity at GlobalData

GlobalData stock remained flat at GBX 117.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,384,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. GlobalData has a 1-year low of GBX 96.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 214. The stock has a market cap of £838.34 million, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley acquired 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £30,000,000. Insiders have sold a total of 20,027,306 shares of company stock worth $3,004,095,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalData

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.