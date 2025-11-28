Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 to GBX 695 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 500 to GBX 415 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 to GBX 815 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auction Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 623.
Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
