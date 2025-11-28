Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given New GBX 6 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 7 to GBX 6 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock traded down GBX 0.07 on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.91. 3,602,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,850. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of £91.56 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.25.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jubilee Metals Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.