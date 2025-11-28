Evoke (LON:EVOK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

Evoke Price Performance

About Evoke

Shares of Evoke stock traded down GBX 2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,155. The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.11. Evoke has a 12 month low of GBX 26.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 77.80.

