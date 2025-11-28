Evoke (LON:EVOK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Berenberg Bank

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.
