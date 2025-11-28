CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $74.29. Approximately 28,695,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 24,243,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp raised CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a PE ratio of -50.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,424,713.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,958,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,167,006. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,454.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,401.76. This represents a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,770,906 shares of company stock worth $4,100,786,595.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.