BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.0250. 87,407,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 95,348,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

