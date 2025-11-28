Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $48,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,005,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,644.36. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $41,750.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $43,675.00.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,977,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395,633. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 249.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,167,000 after buying an additional 10,270,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after purchasing an additional 856,367 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $213,010,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $96,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

