Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 408,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 153,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

