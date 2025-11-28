SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SolGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.

SolGold Stock Performance

About SolGold

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £887.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

