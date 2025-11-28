SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.

SolGold Price Performance

SolGold Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £887.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.74.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

