Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.

Whitbread Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,018.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,999.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whitbread

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

