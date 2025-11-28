Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.
View Our Latest Research Report on WTB
Whitbread Stock Performance
Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Whitbread
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.