Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Down 10.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Capital Partners had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a negative net margin of 52.73%.The business had revenue of C$21.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Capital Partners Inc. will post 0.0256223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc provides investment management services. It is a speciality finance company that provides capital to middle-market companies. The firm offers long-term financing and special situation financing. It provides tailored financing solutions with minimal or no ownership dilution.

