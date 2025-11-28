Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 1331831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 7.1%

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.