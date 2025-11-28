908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Head to Head Review

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and 908 Devices”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $21.58 million 1.71 -$5.78 million ($0.84) -5.70 908 Devices $65.05 million 3.53 -$72.21 million ($0.11) -57.73

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 1 0 0 0 1.00 908 Devices 1 0 2 1 2.75

908 Devices has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.73%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -30.28% -51.33% -31.18% 908 Devices -7.17% -22.31% -16.90%

Summary

908 Devices beats Precision Optics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling. Its products also comprise Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. The company operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

