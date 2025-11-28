Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) versus Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Head to Head Review

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Tractor Supply pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bath & Body Works pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Bath & Body Works is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 7.18% 46.18% 10.62% Bath & Body Works 9.88% -48.43% 15.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tractor Supply and Bath & Body Works”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $15.40 billion 1.88 $1.10 billion $2.08 26.34 Bath & Body Works $7.35 billion 0.49 $798.00 million $3.25 5.37

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tractor Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tractor Supply and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 0 6 16 0 2.73 Bath & Body Works 1 12 6 0 2.26

Tractor Supply currently has a consensus price target of $63.95, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

Risk and Volatility

Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats Bath & Body Works on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

