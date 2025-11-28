Reviewing DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DRDGOLD and Minco Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 1 2 0 2.67 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DRDGOLD and Minco Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $7.88 billion 0.33 $123.57 million N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.02 2.41

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital.

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Minco Capital N/A 10.65% 10.32%

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Minco Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

